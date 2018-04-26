Ongha school to host 40th anniversary end of June

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ongha Secondary School will be celebrating its 40th anniversary and the same time host their reunion from June 28 to July 1 this year.

The school was established in January 1978 by founding principal, Muahafa Nathaniel, with 350 learners and 11 teachers. At its inception the school had only two grades, Standard 6 with eight classes and Standard 7 with two classes.

According to former learner and organising committee member, Pastor Tylväs Haitula, the aim of the event is to bring together former learners who regarded Ongha Secondary School as their second home. Haitula stated the event is also to glorify and honour God’s grace that has been upon them all the past 40 years.

Founding learners of the school who hold high ranking positions in various sectors include Khomas Police Regional Commander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, Dr Linda Nghipondoka, Dr Reverend Martin Ngodji, Ms Lapaka Ueyulu and Mr Haininga Demetrius, among other learners.

According to Haitula, who said it will be an event-filled celebration, the festivity is not limited to former and current learners only, but family members of learners, their children and the community at large. He said they will also honour those who have passed on.

This celebration will be hosted under the leadership of incumbent principal Nghituwamhata Simon.

Haitula said participants like teachers and learners will be divided into eight groups according to grade classes and will compete in sports.

The event will start on June 28 with a parade on the B1 road starting from Ondeihaluka to Ongha (etenda) and turn back to the school and that will be around 09:00.

Events include presenting gifts to the school as token of appreciation, selling of items, sports among former learners and classes, a beauty pageant with school learners and learners from neighbouring schools, gala dinner and entertainment.

The event will end with a church service.