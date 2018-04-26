Mouton’s trial deferred

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The trial of Morne Mouton, a man who is on trial for the 2015 fatal accident which resulted in the death of two civilians and a Windhoek City Police officer, will only resume in September.

Mouton, 21, is on trial on charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol for the road accident that resulted in the death of police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35, and two civilians, namely Werner Simon, 22, and Joshua Ngenokesho.

Mouton has denied guilt in the matter. In his plea explanation, he regrets the unfortunate accident that resulted in the death of three people.

It was agreed that the trial resumes on September 10, 11, 12, 17 and 19. Two remaining witnesses who are yet to take the stand for their testimonies were warned to be back in court on the scheduled dates.

According to witnesses who took the stand so far in the trial, on the date in question Windhoek City Police officers were attending to a call about a house break-in in the vicinity of Hochland Park, Windhoek. During a patrol, the officers allegedly came across three unknown men standing next to a stationary taxi along Sam Nujoma Drive. The officers allegedly pulled over to question the unknown men.

As the officers were busy interrogating the unknown men, they noticed an approaching grey VW Polo vehicle being driven at high speed. According to Sergeant Queeny Flietes – the surviving victim – they expected the vehicle to come to a halt but it did not.

Mouton’s car bumped into the stationary police vehicle consequently hitting and instantly killing Gaoseb and two other men.

A police officer who was one of the people to arrive at the scene and took the stand as one of the witnesses, explained that the scene was horrific, bloody, with some body parts scattered. He said that he had to leave the scene as he could no longer look at it.

Mouton through his defence team has stated that he was not under the influence of alcohol. He stated that he derailed off the road when he unexpectedly saw a man crossing the road. Further stating that his vision was blurred from the lights of the cars that were parked besides the road facing the oncoming traffic.

Mouton who is out on a warning is represented by defence lawyer Sisa Namandje with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting.