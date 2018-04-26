More than 730 ‘struggle kids’ now employed

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Out of the 793 children of the liberation struggle, also informally known as ‘struggle kids’, who completed civic and skills training at different centres across the country, a total of 732 from the group are now fully employed at various government institutions. Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni, announced this statistic in his recent 2018/19 budget motivation speech in the National Assembly.

According to available statistics, there are over 11,000 ‘struggle kids’ registered with the Namibian Exile Kids Association (NEKA), which was formed in 2008 to address issues faced by children who were born or grew up in exile.

Uutoni said the 793 ‘struggle kids’ received civic and skills training at Berg Aukas Rural Youth Skills Development Centre in the Otjozondjupa Region, at Simon Mutumba Police Training College in the Zambezi Region and at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) technical vocational training centres.

The minister said further training of the ‘struggle kids’ will continue in the 2018/19 financial year despite hefty budget cuts, as another group of 299 recently commenced civic training at Berg Aukas Rural Youth Skills Development Centre and will thereafter undergo skills training upon completion of civic training.

He also announced that the ministry is currently using a database system that helps capture and manage data of registered ‘struggle kids’, including training received and employment offered. The same database system, Uutoni said, will also be used to capture and manage information of unemployed youth countrywide and not just be limited to the ‘struggle kids’.

Upon completion of their various courses, ‘struggle kids’ are in most cases exempted from going through formal interviews when being placed in various job openings.