Indoor Hockey Premier League an all-Saints affair

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The men’s Saints 1 team recently clinched the 2018 Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League championship title at the Windhoek Showgrounds in Windhoek.

They narrowly defeated BDO Wanderers 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter to sail to victory on Tuesday evening. The team celebrated with their counterparts, the Saints women team, who clinched the coveted Bank Windhoek Women’s Premier League title over the weekend.

This is the first time that the club’s men and women’s teams achieved this feat since they entered the league four years ago. It was an all-Saints’ affair as the club’s staff and players congratulated each other after they dominated the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League.

Saints’ 1 head coach, Trevor Cormack, said: “It was a tough last game for us since BDO Wanderers are a good team defensively, but we eventually pulled through. I am proud of the team’s performance. Our long-term development plan has got us to this point. Thank you Bank Windhoek for supporting Namibian hockey.”

The spots for second and third will be determined this weekend at Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) hockey fields in Windhoek after University of Namibia (UNAM), Angels and Windhoek Old Boys Mad Marrons play their remaining fixtures.

At the bottom of the Women’s Premier League table, BDO Wanderers and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), who are facing relegation, will battle it out for survival on Saturday morning.