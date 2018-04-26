GIPF to enhance members outreach programme

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has embarked on a massive members outreach programme this year. “GIPF regards stakeholder engagement as a key aspect of its business strategy and as such we are therefore very pleased to announce and inform all our members and the general public about our upcoming activities and engagements,” the pension company says.

“It is our duty to make sure that our members and the general public are informed and well educated about our roles and responsibilities as a Fund, and as such GIPF is ensuring that all members are aware of the upcoming events. To start off, in the month of April GIPF will be at the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival as well as the Ondangwa Trade and Business Exhibition from 27 April to 5 May 2017 respectively,” said Amos Kambonde, GIPF’s Acting GM: Marketing and Stakeholders’ Engagement.

During the month of May, GIPF will also be at the Workers Day on May 1 in Khorixas, Kunene Region, where Namibian workers will be commemorating the day under the theme, “Namibian workers and employers unite for economic upliftment.”

Apart from the above trade shows, GIPF will be taking part at trade fairs during the course of the year, including Opuwo, Ongwediva, Zambezi, Eenhana, Nkurenkuru and Erongo.

“It is with great pleasure that we invite all our members to make use of these member information sessions. We wish to emphasise that it is our members’ responsibility to make sure that they visit our stands at the upcoming events and find out about their membership status. GIPF has many other platforms of engagement and information sharing such as targeted member education sessions at various member institutions. As a forward-thinking Fund, we have also embraced the use of new technologies and urge members to use our Facebook and website pages for interactive sessions and to gain further information about activities taking place in the Fund.

“We further wish to remind our members and beneficiaries that it is important to understand the rules of the Fund and how they are applied; we therefore encourage all GIPF members to visit our offices countrywide and be briefed on their rights and responsibilities and to find out what benefits they are entitled to. Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest payslips,” said Kambonde.

Lastly, GIPF will be hosting road shows in the months of May and June in Kunene and Erongo regions.