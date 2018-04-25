SMEs receive equipment worth N$150,000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Fourteen small and medium enterprise (SME) business owners from Moses Garoeb Constituency received business equipment donations worth N$150,000 to boost their business.

The donations were made by the constituency with the funding provided by the Khomas Regional Council and were announced by councillor Martin David.

Business owners had to apply for the grant and were selected according to certain criteria such as the business should be running, applicants should be a constituency resident and have not benefited before, amongst others. The constituency councillor David urged the beneficiaries to uplift their business and create employment for other residents by offering them job opportunities.

A beneficiary of two sewing machines worth N$12,000 is Angel Frans of Angel Fashion Design who previously relied on one machine to do her work. Frans said the two machines are a boost to her business and she can sew many more items than before. Frans added that she can now employ an additional employee to assist her and urged the Khomas Regional Council to continue assisting other smaller businesses.

Another beneficiary is Dumeni Moses of Dumeni Radiators, who fixes vehicles’ radiators and petrol tanks. He also cleans and repairs diesel tanks. Moses acquired skills from a garage where he was previously employed and decided to start his own business. Moses is a resident of Havana and his business is stationed in Single Quarters at Scara Car Wash.

“My business has been boosted with the donation. I got certain type of work in the past which I couldn’t do because I didn’t have the right equipment and I turned down the offers but it will be different now,” said Moses.