Ripunda is Youth Week ambassador

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Ebenhard Ripunda is the ambassador of this year’s National Youth Week.

Ripunda will be taking up the challenge to share his experience and to speak out on the negative impact of irresponsible road use, a menace bedeviling young people and is responsible for many avoidable deaths and injuries.

Ripunda is a model young citizen, disabled due to a road crash. Despite this, he runs a successful business as a graphics and web designer. He is also the president of the Wheel Chair Users Association (WCUA).

This year’s National Youth Week will be commemorated in Okahandja under the theme, Promoting behaviour change among young road users, starting this Wednesday until April 30. The theme focuses on the intersection between youth and unsafe road use, a very serious menace that is taking the lives of young people in particular. The target of this year’s Youth Week is to mobilise at least 400 participants to attend the official opening, which will consist of 100 young people from the National Youth Council (NYC)’s national affiliates and youth groups, 100 young people from regional affiliates’ organisations in Okahandja, and 150 schoolchildren and 50 delegates.

The week’s programme includes the official opening with a friendly roadblock on April 27 next to Five Rand location, and is targeted to reach out to all road users with emphasis on the age group most at risk, which is young men and women between the ages of 20-35.