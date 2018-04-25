Okahandja Expo 2018 queen to be crowned

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The new beauty queen of Okahandja Expo 2018 will be crowned next Saturday at the Okahandja Park sports field.

The event is brought by Kashipu Investment cc, and sponsored by the Okahandja Municipality and Okahandja Tourism and Trade Expo. The crowning of Miss Okahandja is part of the annual Okahandja Expo, which takes place from May 2-5.

Sandro Ithana from Kashipu says the main aim of Miss Okahandja Expo is to recognise charismatic and talented young women in Okahandja, and boost their careers in modelling. The event will also help build self-esteem, help young models in public speaking and make them more aware of who they are, what they really think, and what works for them stylistically and cosmetically in their future planning.

Ithana adds that the pageant also aims at promoting cleanliness in the town. The finalists will raise awareness about a clean community and work together with the community to clean up Okahandja. The pageant will furthermore help the youth to get involved in other activities and projects in Okahandja. The programme of the expo includes a music festival on Friday at the Okahandja Park sports field, with performances by various local artists.

Miss Okahandja Expo 2017, Lidvine Shimbali, will be crowning the winner of Miss Okahandja Expo 2018.