Nambinga holds on to RDP presidency

Roland Routh

Windhoek-Jeremiah Nambinga is holding on to the presidency of former official opposition, Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), after Windhoek High Court Judge Shafimana Uitele granted an order in his favour after he applied to have decisions taken at a meeting on August 12 last year to oust him as president of the party declared null and void.

He was granted an interdict against 18 members of his National Executive Committee (NEC) to bar them from ousting him as president.

The judge issued a special court order in November last year ordering the NEC consisting of Steve Bezuidenhout, Mike Kavekotora, Agnes Limbo, Kandy Nehova, Peter Naholo, Dr Olga Kamoruao, Asser Hidipohamba Sheuhange, Penda Guava Nangolo, Nicanor Ndjoze, Miriam Hamutenya, Corrine Poulton, Sacky Amenya, Brunhilde Cornelius, Eino Heelu, Kennedy Shekupakela, Nginingilwandumbo Kashume, Nicklaas Dawson and Ekonia Kamati, to show cause on December 08 why the decision taken on August 12 whereby they adopted a vote of no confidence in Nambinga should not be declared null and void.

All of the respondents cited in the matter opposed the application by Nambinga.

The order was made final on Friday last week and the respondents were ordered to pay the costs of the action on the scale of one instructing and one instructed counsel.

Nambinga was represented by Advocate Gerson Narib on instructions of Loini Shikale and the respondents by Advocate Albert Strydom on instructions of Theunissen, Louw and Partners.

During a meeting of the NEC in August this year, the NEC discussed a number of issues including the bad showing at the last elections and a vote of no confidence in Nambinga’s prowess to lead them out of the wilderness.

Nambinga walked out of the meeting and the NEC proceeded to adopt the vote of no confidence.

Upon learning that a CC meeting is scheduled to discuss his imminent departure from the position as president of the party, Nambinga contacted his lawyers and instructed them to launch the urgent application.

According to Nambinga, the decision to oust him was not taken within the confines of the RDP constitution. According to him the NEC do not have the power to declare a vote of no confidence in the president of the RDP and further that there is no provision for a vote of no confidence in the constitution of the RDP. He further argues that the constitution of the RDP provides for a Discipline and Audit Commission to institute processes with regard to disciplinary measures against RDP members of the CC, RDP members of Parliament and all other RDP members.