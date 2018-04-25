Harry, Meroro finally agree to lock horns

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-It’s finally here! Namibia’s legendary boxer and former multiple world champion Harry ‘The Terminator’ Simon has finally agreed to lock horns with rival Vikapita ‘Beastmaster’ Meroro, in a mega fight that local fans have been yearning for since 2014.

In a brief interview with New Era Sport late yesterday, Simon confirmed that the fight is on and Meroro has finally agreed to step into the ring with him, but however insisted that more details around the fight will be shared at today’s press conference at a local hotel in Windhoek.

“The fight is on my brother, it’s on! We will hold a press conference tomorrow morning (today), where more details around the fight will be shared with the media and the general public. Come and witness history tomorrow,” briefly said Simon when contacted for confirmation.

A few years ago, it was reported that both Simon and Meroro were offered a lucrative deal by MTC, in an agreement between Meroro’s then promoters Sunshine Promotions and Simon’s Onkugo Promotions, but the fight unfortunately never materialised due to unknown reasons.

Over the years, local boxing fans have been pleading with both boxers to strike a deal that will finally see them squaring off but both fighters have time and again failed to deliver on that request, even though many are of the opinion that both fighters owe it to the public and to local boxing.

Although both fighters are now at the sunset of their careers, Simon and Meroro undoubtedly remain well respected boxers and top crowed pullers within local boxing and with the latest news that they have now agreed to fight, the call of very local boxing fan has finally been answered.

New Era Sport understands that the fight is scheduled for June 8 at the Windhoek Ramatex Hall and will be promoted by Simon’s Onkugo Promotions.

