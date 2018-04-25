Elders receive winter blankets

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The John Alfons Pandeni Constituency leadership yesterday (Tuesday) donated blankets worth N$ 16 000 to the elderly and vulnerable people in that constituency.

Sixty-six elders and vulnerable people benefited from the winter drive, although only 54 were present to receive their blankets. The rest who could not make it would still get their blankets delivered to them. The Councillor of the John Alfons Pandeni Constituency who is also the chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, Rachel Jacobs handed over the blankets to the beneficiaries and explained the motivation for the gesture.

“Part of the peace and tranquility we enjoy today is the result of our elders’ struggle and efforts. They deserve to be respected and acknowledged that’s why we invited them to receive their winter gifts today,” Jacobs said.

She added that young people should take care of the elderly and urged people to refrain from selling and transferring elderly and vulnerable people’s property such as houses without their knowledge.

She also urged communities in general to give back, especially to the vulnerable of society. The elderly could not contain their joy and expressed appreciation for the gesture through songs and words of appreciation.