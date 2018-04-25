Bank Windhoek adds more local languages to ATMs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek has confirmed the addition of Damara/Nama, Rukwangali and Silozi to its ATM network. The additional languages bring the total number of language options on the bank’s ATMs to eight.

Bank Windhoek is the first and only Namibian bank to have made this innovative leap and its customers can now transact in Afrikaans, English, Damara/Nama, German, Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Rukwangali and Silozi.

”Namibia is a nation that is rich in its diversity and to celebrate this diversity, additional languages were implemented to enhance our customers’ user experience. Our customers can now safely transact in the language of their choice,” said Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director.

The introduction of additional languages follows the upgrade of Bank Windhoek’s ATMs in November last year which included a new vibrant look and feel, adapting to the Bank’s corporate identity with modern animated screens to ensure a world-class experience.

”We are a local bank that strives to compete on global standards, therefore we must innovate continuously in a manner that creates value for our clients sustainably,” said Hans.

“Bank Windhoek’s rebrand last year not only signalled the exciting journey ahead but is an affirmation of our promise to offer exceptional customer experiences by design,” Hans concluded.