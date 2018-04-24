Zero-rated VAT for cattledelivered to Meatco introduced

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) Inland Revenue Department has issued a directive to confirm that as from April 15 cattle delivered to Meatco’s export abattoir will be invoiced with zero-rated VAT.

Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias, Meatco’s manager: Corporate Affairs, confirmed the directive from the Inland Revenue

Department, saying Meatco would like to bring it to producers’ attention that:

1. Paragraph 2(aa) of Schedule III of the VAT Act No. 10 of 2000 provides that “a

supply of livestock (other than game)” shall be zero-rated supply.

2. The purchase of live animals (other than game) by abattoirs from producers constitutes a supply of livestock, which is classified as a zero-rated supply in terms of Paragraph 2(aa) of Schedule III of the VAT Act.