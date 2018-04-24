Standard Bank backs Otjinene Expo with N$50,000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Otjinene Expo has surpassed all expectations since it was launched two years ago, drawing investors from all corners of the country to the town, thereby boosting the town’s economy. As such, Standard Bank has once again committed itself to ensuring the success of the expo with a sponsorship of N$50,000.

Ngahupe Veii, the bank’s Gobabis branch manager, announced the financial support during the expo’s fundraising gala dinner on Friday, April 20.

“Standard Bank is really excited to be on board, as we partner in growing the economy and business activities in Otjinene and the region as a whole. Expos generally not only open doors for business people to grow their trade and network, but also lead to developing the local economy and ultimately create the much-needed jobs for the local people. As such, we are committed to growing the vibrant business sector of Otjinene and also the entire Omaheke Region as well,” Veii said during the gala.

He added that that the bank wants to play an integral role in the village’s developmental journey by investing in the upcoming expo because it will ultimately give the village residents, as well as those from surrounding areas, unique untapped business opportunities and improved socio-economic livelihoods.

With Standard Bank’s backing as the main sponsor, the Otjinene Trade Fair and Expo is expected to draw a significant number of investors who will positively contribute to the development of the town.

“The expo will serve as an ideal platform for the exchange of business ideas and creating awareness on trade development. I therefore have no doubt that there will be many entrepreneurship and business opportunities created,” he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr Peya Mushelenga, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daniel Nghidinwa, commended the Otjinene Village Council and the sponsors, pointing out that the expo will immensely benefit both the businesses and residents of the community.

With the expo’s focal point being on crop and animal farming this year, Nghidinwa said this was ideal because the region possess immense potential in that sector.

“Initiatives such as the expo are in line with President’s Hage Geingob’s war on poverty and to bring shared prosperity to all. These initiatives put focus on the SME sector, which is often overlooked. I want to applaud the community and the sponsors for this initiative and wish them all the success,” he concluded.

The expo will take place from May 1 to 6 at the Otjinene Soccer Stadium and everyone is encouraged to attend, be they vendors, prospective customers or revellers just there to enjoy the festivities.