Places for basketball camp still open

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) and Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation stage their second joint basketball camp this weekend, starting on Friday.

The three-day training camp is open for girls and boys between 11 and 18 years from any school. Beginners and advanced players are welcome.

The camp will take place in the new DHPS sports hall. Kristin Eichholz, Principal of DHPS, and event organisers are already looking forward to the second camp after last year’s success.

“The basketball camp is a unique opportunity to interact with other young people and to work on your basketball skills. It’s a lot of fun because you can work on your strengths and weaknesses without having to wait several days until the next practice.

“Last year, the atmosphere was great and we had a lot of fun in the group. I’m already looking forward to it. DHPS started last year to establish basketball as a main sport and the camp is a real milestone for us in order to perform well in the school league. Hence, we are happy and thankful for the collaboration with BAS.”

According to BAS director, Ramah Mumba, last-minute participants can still register at DHPS or BAS or via cellphone @081 159 7270.