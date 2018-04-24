Nedbank CIB to showcase at Mining Expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-This year’s Mining Expo & Conference will be held on April 25 and 26 at the Windhoek Show Grounds under the theme “Maximising the multiplier effect from Namibia’s mining sector”, the Chamber of Mines of Namibia has announced.

Nedbank Namibia Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) Mining and Resources Finance team will showcase their capability in the mining and resources sector at the expo. This will involve sharing insights on how the Namibian mining sector can position itself in the global context in terms of direct foreign investments and how Nedbank CIB assist in realising this dream.

Nedbank CIB understands the critical role it plays as financier for mining development, which requires ready access to equity and debt capital. It is rare for mines to be developed without access to third-party capital, which is where financial institutions, such as Nedbank CIB have a pivotal role to play in bringing successful projects to completion as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of mining houses.

Nedbank CIB’s investment banker, Dominic Shikola, who heads the Mining and Resources team has said the Mining Expo is a perfect opportunity to show Nedbank’s dedication to the mining sector.

“Nedbank CIB’s Mining and Resources team is committed to the mining sector and we understand that growing any business requires capital. Nedbank CIB will continue to play a crucial role in ensuring that the mining sector has access to the much-needed capital it requires as we are aware that the mining sector is critical for the growth of the Namibian economy. We are a team of professionals who understand the African Mining agenda,” he said.

Shikola explained what the team would be offering at the Mining Expo. “The Nedbank CIB Mining and Resources team specialises in providing a complete funding solution. This includes sourcing, designing, structuring and negotiating transactions, which will result in optimal funding packages that create a benefit for all parties. We will also provide a networking lounge at the Mining Expo for experts to meet our team as well as to encourage conversations on what is topical in the mining financing sector.

“Our team comprises of professionals including engineers, metallurgist, chartered accountants and geologist as well as technical staff who have previously worked in the mining sector. As part of our single team functioning in the African market, we have designed, arranged, underwritten and negotiated a wide range of projects or transactions, as well as worked on the structuring of funding packages for mining houses.”

Regarding this year’s theme for Mining Expo, Shikola said Nedbank aims to be a leader in maximising the multiplier effect within the Namibian mining sector.

“The mining sector plays a immense role in the Namibian economy, contributing to about 11 percent of the total GDP, as a contributor to aggregate output of foreign exchange earner of the economy, as employer and a generator of tax revenues. Mining will continue to be the driver of the Namibian economy, and Nedbank CIB will continue to support and partner with entities within the sector to ensure its sustainability.”

The Mining Expo will provide an excellent platform for networking opportunities and information sharing on key trends within the mining sector. Nedbank CIB has consistently supported the Namibian agenda in realising Vision

2030.