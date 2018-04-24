Donkerhoek informal settlement to get electricity

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The days of living in the dark are numbered for Donkerhoek informal settlement residents in Khorixas following a decision to have the settlement electrified at a cost of N$700,000.

The chief executive officer of the Khorixas Town Council, Andreas /Howoseb, recently told New Era that the development was positively received by residents who felt it was long overdue.

“Firewood is no longer readily available in Khorixas so people, especially schoolchildren had to work long distances to get firewood while only a few people have gas cylinders,” added /Howoseb.

In total, about 58 households will benefit from the electricity scheme. At least 4,000 people live in Donkerhoek informal settlement.

The Kunene Regional Council availed the funds for the electrification and will be working in conjunction with Cenored that will supervise and manage the contractor.

“It is a massive development. The next step is to look at providing our people with ablution facilities because the way the elderly women relieve themselves in the open is not a good picture,” added /Howoseb. Additionally, local contractors will benefit from the project as it was so designed.

“The local people will be involved at the early phase of the development, however as things get more technical, experts will be the ones to take on the project as it develops,” added /Howoseb.