Coastal Marathon promises fireworks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Local giant insurance institution, Sanlam, launched the first Sanlam Coastal Marathon last week at the company head office in Windhoek.

The Sanlam Coastal Marathon is aimed at unearthing athletic talent in Namibia, creating a platform for athletes to craft their skills while at the same time promoting health and fitness for all. The marathon is slated for Saturday, at Swakopmund.

The marathon consists of three different race categories; 10km, 21km and the full marathon 42.2km, respectively.

So far, the event endorsed by Athletics Namibia and the Namibia Sports Commission has attracted professional athletes, members from various running clubs from around the country and even fitness enthusiasts from as far as South Africa.

Speaking at the event, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig said the marathon is going to be a game changer.

“The Sanlam Coastal Marathon is like no other. It’s the only marathon linked to an elite marathon in Africa, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Winners in the 42.2km marathon race will not only receive the cash prize of N$15,000 but are also guaranteed automatic qualification to the prestigious IAAF Gold Label Status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in September, this year.”

Graig also emphasized that the coastal marathon will become an annual event with Sanlam promising it to get bigger and better each year.

Prior to introducing this marathon, Sanlam sent the quartet of long distance runners led by recently crowned Commonwealth gold medallist Helalia Johannes, Mynhyardt Kauanivi, Ndehimona Ekondjo and Uveni Nawa Kugongelwa to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon where they performed exceptionally and to ensure that more talent is unearthed, Sanlam decided to start its own home-grown marathon.

Runners will contest the Swakopmund/Walvis Bay route and will turn back at indicated points to finish. The race starts and finishes at the Swakopmund Tennis Club.

Number collection takes place at the Swakopmund Tennis Club from tomorrow (April 25-27). Additional information can be obtained at marketing@sanlam.com.na or Tel: 061- 294 7607.

Marathon prizes are as follows:

42.2km

1st Place: N$15,000, and automatic participation in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

2nd Place: N$10,000

3rd Place: N$5,000

21km

1st Place N$5,000

2nd Place N$3,000

3rd Place N$2, 000

10km

1st Place: N$2,000

2nd Place: N$1,000

3rd Place: N$500