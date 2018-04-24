Businessman robbed of N$250,000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A Windhoek-based businessman became the latest victim of armed robbery over the weekend. According to the Namibian Police Force (Nampol), the armed robbers got away with N$250,000 cash.

The 30-year-old victim was allegedly coming from a butchery located along Hans Diedrich Geincsher Street in Khomasdal, Windhoek, when he got robbed.

Nampol spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, confirmed the incident and explained that the victim was emerging from his business premises with cash in the amount of N$250,000, which he had allegedly placed on the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

“While positioning himself on the driver’s seat, three unknown men armed with a pistol emerged from a silver Toyota Corolla,” explained Shikwambi.

The suspects allegedly ambushed the victim and fired a shot in the air before grabbing the bag containing money, a laptop and a cell phone. The suspects sped off in the silver Toyota Corolla with no plate numbers.

Shikwambi said police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing. The money has not been recovered, according to the police.

In unrelated incidents, two murder cases were opened over the weekend, one at Wanaheda Police Station in Windhoek and the other at the Gobabis Police Station.

According to the police weekend crime report, a 28-year-old man was stabbed with unknown object in the chest during a fight in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Havana, along Monte Christo road. The victim has been identified as Sebestian Slower.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with murder and he is expected to make an appearance in court

soon. Police are yet to determine the reason for the stabbing.

In Gobabis, an unidentified man died on Saturday after he was stabbed with a sharp object. The unknown suspect inflicted stab wounds on the victim’s forehead and chest, which resulted in his death. According to Shikwambi, the incident took place at Freedom Square, Epako, in Gobabis.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident is humbly requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Kalimbula on 0812308522,” said Shikwambi.