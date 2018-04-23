Welwitschias crash against lethal Valke

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s rugby second stringers, Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, were totally outpaced and outshined by visiting South African outfit Hino Valke, who ran in six tries, scored three conversions and a penalty as they comfortably cruised to a 39-7 victory over the Namibians in their Northern Pool Supersport Rugby Challenge opener at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

In terms of fitness, technical approach and overall organisation as a team, the Welwitschias appeared off mark as they struggled to contain the pressure and tempo of Valke, who started the match on a high note and dominated to finish the opening half leading 27-0.

The visitors, through two tries by Number 8 Friedle Olivier, and one each by Don Mlondobozi, Andre du Plessis, Nazeem Wood and Andries Schutte scored a combined six tries for Valke, while scrumhalf Andries du Plessis and flyhalf Errol Jaggers were on hand to successfully slot home three conversions between them. Du Plessis also scored Valke’s only penalty of the match.

The Welwitschias’ only try of the match came through enterprising left wing Janry du Toit, and veteran scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies successfully converted to make sure the home side secured two extra points, as the match ended 39-7 in favour of the visitors.

Speaking to the media after the game, Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones said a lack of match fitness played a big role in their defeat.

“We have a long way to go as a team in this competition, but I am happy to see the team is at least 10 times better than they were last year in terms of performance,” he said, adding that technical improvements are still needed if they are to realise their goal of winning one or two games in the competition. – Additional info: Nampa