Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Namibia 1 – 1 Bostwana CAF U20 Afcon 2nd Leg Qualifiers NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Namibia 1 – 1 Bostwana CAF U\20 Afcon 2nd Leg Qualifiers April 23, 201800 tweet Namibia’s Young Warriorsyesterday drew 1 – 1 with Bostwana in their CAF U\20 Afcon 2nd Leg Qualifiers. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportYoung Warriors held in Swaziland SportYoung Warriors begin Afcon journey LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here seven + = eleven LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 9.9 ° C 13 ° 7 ° 50% 4.1kmh 0%Tue 26 °Wed 25 °Thu 23 °Fri 29 °Sat 29 ° HIV/AIDSTeen clubs shaping a new future for children with HIV April 20, 20180Integration of HIV clinics will de-stigmatise HIV March 22, 20180MP hails SADC PF SRHR, HIV Project March 8, 20180