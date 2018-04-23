NPL top guns advance in Debmarine Cup

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The last 16 round of the Debmarine Namibia Cup this weekend produced a fusion of results, which saw some of Namibia Premier League (NPL) top guns comfortably sailing through to the quarterfinals while others suffered sock defeats.

At Windhoek’s Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday, Katutura giants African Stars made easy work of Otjozondjupa second division outfit Dynamos, whom they brushed aside via a comprehensive 6-0 win, while Unam FC eliminated fellow NPL campaigners Chief Santos from the FA Cup with a 4-0 victory.

Still at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Civics humiliated Once Again FC with a 10-1 victory while Golden Bees became the only First Division club to progress to the quarterfinals of the Debmarine Cup when they defeated Khomas NamPol 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw.

At the coastal town of Walvis Bay at the Kuisebmond Stadium also on Saturday, Black Africa were made to work hard for a place in the quarterfinals when they ran their socks off to beat resurgent Oshana Region’s second division side Khuse FC 2-0 on penalties following a 1-all draw.

Blue Waters also progress to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over fellow NPL campaigner Young Chiefs, while Tura Magic secure a place in the next round via a 9-1 resounding victory over Swakopmund FC.

With Saturday’s results, it now means African Stars, Eleven Arrows, Unam, Black Africa, Golden Bees, Blue Waters, Tura Magic and Civics have all secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Debmarine Cup, which will be played this coming weekend.

With the last eight now confirmed, African Stars will face Eleven Arrows in the quarterfinals and Black Africa have been pitted against Golden Bees, while Unam take on Blue Waters. Tura Magic will confront Civics in the other quarterfinals fixture, to determine who goes through to the semis. The venues for the quarterfinals will be communicated in due course.

The winners will advance to the semifinals to be contested on May 12-13 to decide the last two sides to meet in the final on May 26. The overall winners will walk away with N$500,000 while the runners-up receive N$250,000 and each losing semi-finalist gets N$150,000.