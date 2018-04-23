Former guard seeks bail in rape and murder case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A security guard who was arrested on allegations of raping and murdering a young woman whose body was discovered near the University of Namibia’s (Unam) main campus on April 10 wants the court to consider releasing him on bail.

Former security guard Tuhemwe Dinyando, 30, made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last week for the death of Theresia Pietersen, 32. The prosecution is charging Dinyando with a count of murder and a count of rape in the matter.

Pietersen’s body was found unclothed between the Western Bypass and Unam’s main campus, after a passer-by came across it on April 10. According to the substantial charge sheet, Pietersen was raped and killed on April 9.

Pietersen’s cause of death is yet to be determined as police investigations are ongoing in the matter. According to police reports at the time, Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando, who had bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question.

During court proceedings, the court informed Dinyando that during his formal bail hearing he will be tasked to give evidence under oath and call witnesses to testify in his favour. Furthermore, the court will then consider all the evidence brought before court and decide whether he be granted bail or not and if so in which amount.

At the time of his first appearance in court, Dinyando could not be released on bail as the State strongly opposed the notion. According to the State, the offence committed is of a serious nature and there is public interest in the case.

Dinyando said that he was not waiting to get legal representation from the State to start with his application. Dinyando’s bail hearing is scheduled to start on May 2. Magistrate Vanessa Stanley presided with Marcus Angula prosecuting. Dinyando has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in court.