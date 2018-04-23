‘Every Namibian should become a soldier in economic struggle’

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs Hilma Nikanor says the onus is now on every Namibian to ensure Namibia attains its economic freedom just as independence was attained through a bitter struggle.

Speaking at the belated independence celebrations for Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency at Keetmanshoop’s J.S. Stephanus Stadium on Saturday, Nikanor said Namibia’s 28 years of freedom did not come on a silver platter, as many sons and daughters of the country paid with their lives for the attainment of independence.

She said although Namibians should be happy and celebrate their freedom, they must be cognisant of the fact that only the first part of the struggle is over, and those alive must now push for the economic emancipation of the Namibian people, saying that this is the responsibility of all Namibians and everyone should contribute to the struggle.

“The political independence we have attained – all of us should now pledge to be active participants in our second phase of our struggle, namely the struggle for economic emancipation,” she noted.

Nikanor, who is also the Keetmanshoop Urban councillor, further said that as elected representatives, leaders are duty-bound to spearhead development in the region and more specifically in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

She thus called on all Namibians to persevere against all odds to achieve economic freedom, saying that her office is ready to embrace and devise futuristic ideas that clearly articulate visions aimed at empowering members of the communities, and the youth and women in particular, in order to improve the living standard of everyone.

“We remain committed to promote socio-economic development in order to bring about prosperity for all our people,” she said.

Nikanor also spoke on the importance of education in the development of Namibia, saying education is the key to economic freedom, and she urged children to take their education seriously, saying it is very painful to learn of the high number of school dropouts in the constituency, while she also expressed concerns over alcohol and drug abuse, which she said remains a stumbling challenge in the community.