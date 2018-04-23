CoW to build houses costing below N$100,000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The City of Windhoek (CoW) has portioned off land in the informal settlements which have been earmarked for the construction of low-cost houses for residents.

City of Windhoek CEO Robert Kahimise said the houses would be valued below N$100,000.

These houses are for ultra-low income earners, including street vendors and traders.

These houses will be built with bricks, mortar and alternative building solutions.

Kahimise made these remarks last week during a press conference on flash flood emergency mitigation. Last week’s heavy rain caused two deaths in the capital city when a mother and her three-year-old son were washed away by heavy rains that caused devastating floods. The rains also brought ruin to several shacks in the informal settlements in Windhoek.

As a result of the heavy rains, Kahimise announced at the press conference that they identified about 10 shacks in the vicinity of Oshitenda in Ombili whose inhabitants would be relocated immediately.

Kahimise further said that in line with their strategic plan regarding housing and shelter in Windhoek, the municipality about a year ago fenced off portions of land in the informal settlements, where low-cost houses will be built.

“We have floated an expression of interest. I think we all know by now, if you leave any construction of houses to contractors and developers, there is no way you will achieve low-cost housing,” he said.

“We are talking about structures below N$100,000 [price]. So it needs a completely different model and that is why it is taking some time but we are working on it. It will be different from what many municipalities are doing, but with council approval we will be able to share what we intend to do with the land that has been fenced off.”

Kahimise added that the council has resolved to engage Nantong, a Chinese province, to work on modalities of a joint venture where the Chinese would use their expertise, technical capacities and their money.

“And we are using our land to able to offer housing solutions to our residents, so in few months’ time we will be able to share more details on how we to address the issue of housing and shelter in Windhoek,” stated Kahimise.

In addition, when asked who will finance the houses, CoW spokesperson Scheifert Shigwedha said financiers are willing to fund these bonds. Shigwedha added that the houses will be sold from the council’s list or to the nearest shack owners.