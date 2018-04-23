Body of toddler flood victim found in riverbed

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The search for the three-year-old boy who got washed away by heavy rainwater last week, along with his mother, came to an end on Saturday morning when his lifeless body was discovered among debris in a riverbed.

His body was found metres away from where his mother’s body was discovered on Tuesday last week.

The discovery of the boy, Jason Shindinge, confirmed foregone conclusions made earlier that he must have died in the floods, just like his mother who had given birth two days earlier. The boy’s father, Nehemia Shindinge, could only save his two-days-old son after heavy floods gushed into their shack on the periphery of Ombili location in Katutura.

The mother, Saima Thomas, was buried at Okambebe in Omusati Region but plans are afoot to bury Jason in Windhoek.

Shindinge’s body was discovered by a community member, Sebulon Nekongo, who had embarked on the search on Saturday morning with the assistance of the Women and Men Network Against Crime.

Nekongo raked through the debris to make the gruesome but anticipated find.

Government donated N$10,000 towards Thomas’ burial on Friday during her memorial service held at the settlement.

According to Nehemia’s cousin, Mwoonde Leonard, who searched everyday from Tuesday till Saturday, it is a relief that they found the body. “After the announcement on Saturday morning calling on community members to help search, we followed the riverbed and finally came across his body. We found in at the dropping zone under the debris.”

On Thursday, veteran Zimbabwean journalist and former editor of The Southern Times Moses Magadza drove to the scene of the tragedy to donate diapers, infant formula, blankets and money to the father.

Magadza, who now works a spokesperson for the SADC Parliamentary Forum in Windhoek, stressed he acted in his personal capacity.

“No amount of public empathy and support could ever replace what you have lost. My prayer is that God grants you strength and wisdom to deal with the difficult situation,” he said.