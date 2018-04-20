The other lifestyle

Online personas

Social media plays a significant role in our lifestyles as many people use online platforms to stay connected and to communicate. Individuals interact differently on the internet according to personality types and preferences; find out if you can identify yourself in the following classifications of online personas.

The confessor

You like to share your personal lifestyle online by posting photos of your loved ones, household, workplace, social outings and vacations. You may also be open to revealing your intimate feelings and experiences through candid posts. However, it can be awkward for your professional contacts or casual acquaintances to view all this information about you. Adjusting your privacy settings is a good safety measure that also provides some discretion.

The promoter

You have thousands of followers and fans on social media. You are probably physically attractive, have outstanding fashion sense, portray a fascinating lifestyle or you are a well-known public figure. Receiving many likes and flattering comments on your photos can be fun, just don’t let it become an addiction. Consider using your online popularity as a personal brand or create a business venture that you can monetise.

The advisor

You like to frequently post thought-provoking statement or advice about current affairs and social issues, your updates engage people into discussions or debates that could be beneficial to our society. Although controversial topics can be offensive and ignite arguments or severe backlash, it’s wonderful to use social media to share your knowledge and ides, just remember that objectivity is necessary when discussing sensitive matters.

The observer

You prefer to keep your private life away from public viewing, you rarely post much on social media and usually just observe other people’s updates. You might be sceptical about sharing personal information online or you simply don’t feel the need to broadcast your activities to everyone. Nonetheless, social media helps you to stay in touch with friends and family, especially those who live in different towns or are abroad and it also keeps you updated on local and international news. It’s up to you to decide which online persona suits you best.

Sources: In Style Magazine, Silkhaar Blog.