Star of the week: Helalia Johannes and Jonas Junias Jonas

Our Stars of the Week are Namibia’s veteran marathoner Helalia Johannes and amateur boxing star Jonas Junias Jonas, who both scooped gold medals at the just-ended Commonwealth Games in Australia. Jonas overwhelmingly outfoxed his Canadian opponent Thomas Blumenfeld to clinch gold in the men’s 64kg category while Johannes was in brilliant form, as she outpaced her more fancied opponents to bring home the country’s second gold medal from the Games. Johannes became Namibia’s first female athlete to claim gold at the international quadrennial games since the country’s maiden appearance in 1994.