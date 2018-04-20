Lifetime honours befall “Ou Jomo”, Axue, befittingly

Staff Reporter

Godfather of drums Siegfried “Ou Jomo” Haoseb, and legendary guitarist Sebulon “Axue” Gomachab, have been announced as the Namibia Annual Music Awards 2018 lifetime achievers.

The two are among foremost talents to ever grace the shores of Namibia, with their contribution to the music space of live performers indelible. The names “Ou Jomo” and Axue resonate excellence beyond perfection. With a combined experience of nearly 60 years between them, they have woven music so expressively that their musical foundations laid the grounds for modern live bands. A live performance without drums and guitar, instruments which the two eiptomise, is like disowning a rightful heir of his/her heirloom in the musical hall of fame of contemporary Namibia.

“Ou Jomo” was born in the dusty streets of Nau-Aib Okahandja and began his professional music career with renowned old location Afro-Jazz Saxophonists, the late Ou Naftalie Leyden and Ou Ale (Axaro Alexander Jesaja ‡Ouseb) in Okahandja at his Grandfathers community hall. At the age of only 15, he joined a pop group called Ugly Creatures,that did cover versions international hits. “Ou Jomo” recorded three albums with Ugly Creatures, Creatures of the Earth, ‘!Nosa !Keib and. Unfortunately, Ugly Creatures went into an enforced sabbatical in 1980. “Ou Jomo” started to jam with a number of other groups, notably The Baronages, The Weekend Band and Ama-Afric, later known as The Heroes Band. As time passed by he started appearing for a number of church music outfits, most prominent the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN)’s choir, later renamed the Bach Choir, recording a number of Christmas songs. Soon after, “Ou Jomo” and friends from Ugly Creatures formed another church music group, the Garere Music Group, and recorded four albums. They toured Germany on two occasions participating in church music festivals and staging own shows.

One of the highlights of his career is when he formed a backing band for the late Jackson Kaujeua, called Mukorob. With Mukorob and the late Kaujeua, “Ou Jomo” travelled the world to partake in many international music festivals. He has played with many Namibian musicians, gospel and church choirs, and recording artist such as Ras Sheehama. Many passionately know him as the godfather of drums. Ugly Creatures restarted in 2007 under the leadership of Dantago Nicro //Hoabeb, assisted by “Ou Jomo”, and is still active to-date.

Axue Axue was born in Windhoek and grew up in the small settlement of Okombahe in the Erongo region. A self-taught guitarist, he honed his guitar skills from watching his father play the coveted instrument. Aged eight, Axue could string chords together and hold tunes together on his father’s guitar, that the young lad was given a free hand to perform in the family choir. The rest is history.

As years passed by, driven only by passion, Axue would trek almost every Friday on foot from his home village of Okombahe to Martin Luther High School (MLH) to play with the school band. MLH was to the pre-independence Namibia, an artistic revelation. At MLH Axue met the likes of Axali Doeseb, Doc //Naobeb, Jefta, !Noabeb Moses !Omeb, Nicro //Hoabeb, Joni Adams and Emil Keister. As a member of an ensemble of the late Jackson Kauejeua and the Mukorob band, he toured countries such as Germany, Canada, USA, Nigeria and China marketing Namibia’s dawn at Independence.

He also featured on the international album compilation, Handful of Namibian Artist, released in 2004, featuring with the likes of Rash Sheehama, Patricia Ouchurus, Ngatukondje Nganjone aka Ngatu and Sharon van Rooi.