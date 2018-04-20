Industry Loop: Songs that DON’T need videos

I’m sure you got a feel of the controversy that came with the Warakata music video. In case you missed it, industry pundits, experts, commentators, influencers, etc., were unhappy at the whole concept to the visuals of the song.

Many felt the visuals did not live up to the stature of the song. I actually like the video. I don’t have a problem with the video at all. I love the fact that the visuals are people centred. Before the visuals were released, I was hoping for a documentary to the song. Anyhow, enough about ulele.

Let’s talk about songs that DON’T need a music video. Songs that I believe will fall into the Warakata trap if visuals are to be released. At number 5: Dj Shoza’s Lombwelange, released in July 2017 features Teqla. I believe this song does not need a video because it’s too good of a song. Because it’s too good of a song visuals will never please the masses now. Too much time has lapsed and its become a bit of a street anthem now. If visuals are to be done for Lombwelange, it will mirror C.U.P’s Pangaman. Great song but terrible video.

At number 4: Dice with Topa is a song that should under no circumstance get a music video. The song features The Dogg and was released in July last year. Creating visuals to this hit will not make any sense now because no video director will be able to match people’s expectations to the song. Dice has a good record of fantastic videos. Don’t mess it up!

At number 3: One of #NamTwitter’s favourite songs, Jeiyo ft. Gazza & Sam E Lee Jones: MaGoLower. This song was released in May 2017. Do you really want to risk upsetting #NamTwitter with terrible visuals to a beautiful song?

At number 2: Exit’s Oludalo Lange is the definition of kwaito. Released in March 2017, this song belongs to all that allows its imagination to run wild. This is one song that will definitely fall into the Warakata trap if visuals are released. The song is brilliant but it’s old now. I had my moments with the song already. Don’t spoil the good times I had with the song with visuals that DON’T match the good times I had with the song.

At number 1: Desmond with Sunny Boy, Wettin dey happen. This is one of those classic examples of a song that needed to be released with a video immediately! If it was not done, it must stay an audio. Released in 2017, June…this was going to be Desmond’s great opportunity to cement his name change and coming of age. This song will face the wrath of the whole country if visuals are to be released and happen to be terrible. As you can see, in my analysis I’ve already declared that the visuals will be terrible. Because believe it or not, the songs are so close to people’s hearts…nothing will match their expectations of visuals to the songs. Unless, you would really need to knock it out of the park! Challenge is on YOU!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

