Debmarine Cup last 16 …top NPL clubs in action this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-It will again be back to the grinding stone for clubs this weekend when action in the round-of-16 of the Debmarine Namibia Cup gets underway in Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

Newly-crowned MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) champions, African Stars, will tomorrow be at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital in a tie against Dynamos while Katutura giants, Black Africa, will be in action at the coast when they confront Khuse FC at Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond Stadium tomorrow.

Also tomorrow at the coast, Eleven Arrows host Orlando Pirates while Blue Waters take on Young Chiefs and Civics face Once Again FC at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, to mention but a few of the fixtures lined up for this weekend.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals set for April 28-29. Semi-finals will be contested on May 12-13 and the final is on May 26.

The overall winners will walk away with N$500,000 while the losing finalists receive N$250,000 while losing semi-finalists get N$150,000 apiece. The tickets for the Debmarine Namibia Cup last 16 are available on Computicket for N$30 each.