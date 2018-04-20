D-Day for docies funding applications

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Today is the last day for producers of documentaries to submit their applications for funding to the Namibia Film Commisison (NFC).

“The NFC is pleased with the interest shown and look forward to commissioning superb Namibian stories albeit funding limitations,” says NFC’s senior media officer, Hertha Katjivena. It is well a far cry from Nigeria’s Nollywood film industry and cannot even be compared to the booming South African movie making scene, but what is noticeable is the increasing relevance and interest in film making in Namibia. Telling by applications for funding the NFC has thus far received since its callout last year. Over 20 short film applications were received by the deadline for films of March 16. “Four were from experienced filmmakers while 17 came from newcomers. We also received interest from three production companies for the two NFC scripts,” Katjivena, says.

Asked about the amount of money involved this year in financing possible productions, another NFC official who pleaded for anonymity says they would only reveal this once their motivation get the nod from treasury. “We are waiting for treasury to release the funds. Then only can we talk amounts. The amounts are being deliberated on at the upper echelons, the rest of us are just foot soldiers waiting directives and orders,” the NFC official says.

The official however reveals that the NFC is planning to provide funding for two short films by experienced film makers and two from novice film makers respectively. Funding will also be set aside for the production of two documentaries and one feature film. “All this information will be communicated through the press when the time is right,” the official says. Applicants are urged to provide the NFC with amongst other requirements; a one page letter of motivation, a brief synopsis of the documentary – not to exceed one page, a full itemised production budget in addition to the top sheet, a treatment or project outline as well as a comprehensive production schedule in addition to an equally comprehensive distribution and marketing plan and a detailed financial plan.