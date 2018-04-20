Angra Pequena unveils hostel block

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School at Lüderitz earlier this week unveiled a new classroom block to accommodate Grade 10 learners.

At the unveiling ceremony,

//Kharas Governor Lucia Basson congratulated the government for the foresight to purchase a hostel for educational purposes from the German government that opened the hostel block in the 60s in its quest to promote German.

Basson also praised the

//Kharas Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture for the role it plays to ensure no Namibian child is left behind in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan, one of the hallmarks of President Hage Geingob’s administration.

She also applauded Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School for having produced impressive Grade 12 ordinary level results over the past four years. Regional director of education for //Kharas,

/Awebahe //Hoeseb, said the Vero Group Cc was hired to convert the Northern Block of the Old German hostel into conventional school classrooms and specialist classrooms in the project that cost N$6.1 million.