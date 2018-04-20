Africa’s cultural, fashion show goes to London

Pinehas Nakaziko

Namibian designer, Eva Miarka, based in London, United Kingdom, has announced the six edition of the African Finest Cultural and Fashion Show on July 21 at the London College of Contemporary Arts.

The show will bring different designers together to showcase their massive and well-crafted designs. Eva says the show has been created as a fundraising event to support young and upcoming designers, locally and internationally, who wish to follow their dreams in fashion design. Eva believes that fashion is for everyone, and a lifetime career, because clothes are important to everyone. “The fashion industry is always looking for new talents, and what better way is there to showcase it than this event,” says she promising an impressive line-up of designers from the UK designers, and beyond such as Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, Portugal and France. “The flavour throughout is purely international, demonstrating that international fashion design is not only alive and well, but it’s positively thriving.”

Eva adds that designers taking part in an event of such magnitude is golden opportunity to showcase designs on a bigger stage, exhibit different collections and gives a chance to network with industry expects and fashion stylists to help them coordinate their collection, as well professional models to present their collections. The previous editions of the event have been taking place in Windhoek, and Swakopmund, giving local and international designers, as well as models a great exposure in the fashion industry. Taking the event to Europe is also another away of providing designers with a better platform.

Eva advises all local designers who are interested in taking part in the fashion show to contact her via email: africafcandfsfhion@gmail.com, before the end of June.