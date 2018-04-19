The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has arrived in Nam

Staff Reporter

Volkswagen has expanded the model range of the best-selling Tiguan SUV to include a newly designed 7-seater model – the even bigger, particularly elegant and versatile Tiguan Allspace. The good news is that the new vehicle landed on the Autohaus Windhoek showroom floor on Friday at a hefty but expected price tag of N$640 000. The not-so-good-news is that if you order today you will have a waiting period of between six to seven months before your new baby is parked in your garage. This, say VW salesmen, is because the Tiguan will be specifically built for you.

However, the wait could be worth it as the new SUV’s longer wheelbase makes it a true space giant. The Tiguan Allspace also marks the continuation of a Volkswagen SUV offensive.

Digitised, automated, perfected – the new Tiguan Allspace and its shorter sister model perfectly reflect the new Volkswagen brand strategy: „We make the future real.“ Among other things, this strategy is defined by the following areas of innovation: Connected Community, Semi – Automated Driving and Intuitive Usability.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Different front and side area designs. The Tiguan Allspace doesn’t just stand out through its longer wheelbase. It also sets itself apart from the more compact Tiguan through design modifications in the front and an expanded range of standard equipment.

New hood and radiator grille. The Tiguan Allspace is easily recognizable from the front through the slightly altered design of the hood and radiator grille. The front of the hood has a different contour and it is also built higher.

The newly designed radiator grille is immediately recogniseable with its chrome trim strips, some of which extend into the headlights. Particularly striking: the upper chrome strip that stretches across the entire front end. Tiguan Allspace vehicles are also all equipped with granite grey underbody protection as standard. The roof itself has also been redesigned: striking structural lines are being used for the first time instead of a smooth roof surface – in homage to classic SUVs.

The Tiguan Allspace is also available in on-road and off-road versions. Both the Tiguan NWB and the Tiguan Allspace can be ordered with an optional “off-road package” together with special engine underbody protection that extends to the bumper for off-road driving. The off-road front section improves the vehicle’s ramp angle by 7 degrees.

More room in the back and 115 litres of additional cargo volume. 7 seater. The longer body significantly alters the side proportions of the Tiguan Allspace. The wheelbase is 110 mm longer, and now measures 2,791 mm. The more extensive rear overhang underscores the independence and superiority of the SUV. The vehicle’s total length has increased by 215 mm to 4,701 mmwhich make the Tiguan Allspace a space giant among SUVs of its class.

INNOVATION ADVANCEMENTS

Connected Community. App Connect which uses Android Auto or Apple CarPlay™ to link all common smartphone types to the vehicle’s infotainment systems is standard on Highline models (optional on Trendline/Comfortline).

Digitised and connected. The new Tiguan Allspace offers not only a great deal of space, but cutting-edge configuration and connectivity as well. The Volkswagen can, for instance, be ordered with an Active Info Display (fully digital instruments) and a Head-up Display. In addition to that, three different infotainment systems are available. As standard, Trendline and Comfortline models are fitted with the Composition Colour infotainment system. The Composition Media system is available as an option (standard on Highline). In addition, Volkswagen is also offering the Discover Pro navigation system.

TRIM LINES

The Allspace is available in three trim lines – Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The new Tiguan Allspace include expanded standard features; highlighting its positioning between the NWB Tiguan and the flagship Touareg.

Tiguan Allspace Trendline. Available with the 1.4 TSI 110 kW engine, the Tiguan Allspace Trendline is entry level only in terms of price. It offers so much more in terms of features.

DRIVETRAINS

110 kW to 162 kW. Like the NWB Tiguan, the Tiguan Allspace for South Africa will also be available in three equipment lines (Trendline, Comfortline and Highline), and in front and all-wheel drive variants. Three petrol (TSI) engines and one diesel (TDI) engine will be offered. The TSI engines have output ratings of 110 kW, 132 kW and 162 kW, while the TDI engine develops 110 kW. All-wheel drive including 4MOTION with driving profile selector is available on the Comfortline and Highline models.

Diesel engine. The 2.0 TDI with 110kW power output is the only engine of the diesel range. The four-cylinder diesel engine has 340 Nm of torque that is available between 1750 and 3000rpm. The combined fuel consumption is 6.6 litres per 100 kilometers. The engine is available with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The 1.4 TSI with 110kW power output is the base engine of the petrol range. It has 250 Nm of torque that is available from 1500 up to 3500 rpm. The classic 0-100km/h sprint is achieved in 9.5 seconds and has top speed of 200km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres. The 110kW engine is only available with a 6-speed DSG transmission.

The next engine in the petrol range and new for the Tiguan is the 2.0 TSI with 132kW power output. The four cylinder petrol engine has 320 Nm of torque that is delivered from 1500 to 3940 rpm. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and its top speed is at 208km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 7.7 litres per 100 kilometres. The 132kW engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The range topping 162kW 2.0 TSI engine has a maximum torque of

350 Nm available from a low 1500 rpm. The 0-100km/h sprint is achieved in 6.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 223km/h. It is available with

7-speed DSG transmission. The combined fuel economy is a respectable 8.1 litres per 100 kilometres.