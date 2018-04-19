Pavaza off to Cairo for CAF Referees Course

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As part of preparations for upcoming competitions, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) organised a course for elite men referees from April 19 -25 in Cairo, Egypt and Namibia’s FIFA referee Jackson Pavaza is attending the course.

The five-day event will be attended by the elite panel of men match officials and will be used to gauge the readiness of the participants for impending competitions, notably the Confederation Cup and Confederation Champions group stage matches.

Pavaza, who has shown impressive progress since the start of his career, is amongst the few Namibian referees who have refereed continental matches. He was the referee for the Mauritania vs Guinea match at the 2018 CHAN games held in Morocco earlier this year and also handled a handful of inter-continental competitions.

“I am looking forward to the workshop and I am hopeful that the course will provide me with the unique opportunity to put into practice the knowledge gained. So far my colleagues and I have done a good job and we will keep on improving as we contribute to the growth of football in the country through better officiating,” said Pavaza.

He also expressed appreciation to CAF and the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for the opportunity to improve on his knowledge with new ideas, which included offside rules, foul off and on the ball, and careless and deliberate fouls, among others.

This past weekend the man from Otjiwarongo officiated African Stars’ 2-1 win over former champions Tigers, which saw them crowned league champions of the MTC Premiership.