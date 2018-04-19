Fishing companies leaving Lüderitz en masse for Walvis

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Many businesses have disinvested at Lüderitz and migrated to Walvis Bay where the cost of doing business is cheaper, visiting Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Sylvia Makgone was informed.

The migration from Lüderitz to Walvis Bay has exacerbated high unemployment at the town as most of these companies did not migrate with their employees at the south coastal town, Makgone was told during a stakeholders meeting here.

At the meeting she convened with local councillors, fishing executives and members of the ruling party Swapo, the deputy minister was alerted to the fact the migration of businesses from Lüderitz to Walvis Bay was due to the fact that the latter town had better logistical and other services.

At the meeting it was felt that despite the latest setback the fisheries sector at the town still retained hope to help turn around the high unemployment facing Lüderitz as it could still create some jobs.

They want freezer vessels to come back to Lüderitz as this segment of the sector provided better prospects for job creation. More refrigerated vessels had apparently relocated due to the exorbitant port fees that were being charged at Lüderitz compared to Walvis Bay.

Stakeholders also said the minister of fisheries should compel fishing rights holders to fulfil their undertakings

when they apply for fishing quotas that they will ensure they plough back their profits into social programmes as it emerged some of them do this cosmetically.

Makgone on her part promised to deliver the concerns raised in the meeting by the various stakeholders to the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernhard Esau.