Councillor gives portion of salary to charity

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency Councillor Elias !Kharuxab has pledged to give N$500 from his monthly salary towards the //Kharas Development Trust Fund (KDTH).

The councillor made the pledge during a recent council meeting at which he announced he will be giving that amount from his own pocket to the region’s trust fund in an effort to keep funds readily available for the vulnerable people of the region who might be in need.

!Kharuxab is also said to have challenged his fellow councillors to come on board and support the trust fund, saying support towards the trust must start at home. He said he was ready to increase the pledged amount if fellow councillors came on board.

!Kharuxab said his contribution is a way to help the vulnerable. By pledging the little he could, there will be funds available in the trust fund when those in need came knocking, he reasoned.

“This is a trust that is helping the region, especially with small projects, and the entrepreneurs. It also caters for funerals for those that cannot afford, so as a leader of the region, and seeing that the fund is suffering due to lack of funds, I pledged that I will give N$ 500 monthly, for the benefit of the people of the region,” he said.

He further said that he may continue with supporting the fund even when his term as councillor comes to an end, and he called on his fellow councillors and all people of the region to come on board and make the trust fund a success story.

“I expect my fellow councillors to try and do the same – even how small the contribution seems, it can make a difference. So we should also come up with small interventions and contributions to make the trust a success for the future generations,” he said.

Oranjemund constituency councillor Lazarus Nangolo commended his fellow councillor for the good gesture, saying donating is always a good thing, although he highlighted that funds donated should be used correctly so that they benefits the intended people.

“This is a very good idea, as long as it is utilised for the right purpose then it is good. It is a very good example that he set, for the benefit of the trust and the people,” he stated.

Chairperson of the //Kharas Regional Council Jan Scholtz also said the councillor’s efforts should be commended and he expects other councillors to follow suit and support the trust fund.

“Well he did it voluntarily and I think it’s a good thing, and we must also open our hands and volunteer. I think all councillors will follow suit,” he said.

The trust fund is set up to assist entrepreneurs and those seeking to further their education but are unable to do so due to lack of funds.