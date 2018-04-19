Brother kills robber for attacking sister

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A Windhoek resident ended up in police custody after he stabbed to death the person who had robbed his sister last Sunday.

The 23-year-old confronted the man who had stolen N$600 from his sister. According to police reports, Frans Shoopala, 28, robbed the suspect’s sister at the Single Quarters, Katutura at about 01h30.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi explained that Shoopala was stabbed with a knife in the chest and died upon arrival at Katutura State Hospital on Sunday.

Having stabbed Shoopala, the suspect handed himself over to the police hours later.

Shikwambi said the police are investigating the case.

On the same day at midnight, the police arrested a suspect who stabbed a 50-year-old pedestrian.

Roy Richard Rose was stabbed to death while walking in Beijing Street, Otjomuise.

“It is alleged the deceased was walking in Beijing Street when the suspect allegedly confronted him as to why he was walking near his house,” she said.

Before Rose was stabbed a fight broke out between Rose and the suspect which consequently resulted in the suspect inflicting the fatal stab wound on Rose. Rose died from a stab wound to the chest upon arrival at Katutura State Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, although the suspect is known, he is still yet to be arrested and investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated matter, a resident of Okamatapati, Otjozondjupa Region died after he was attacked by two men. The police said the 37-year-old man was stabbed twice with a sharp object in the neck and on the left side of his chest. The man allegedly subsequently died from his stab wounds on Sunday.

The police have arrested two men, a 26 and 23-year-old respectively in connection with the case. Police investigations are ongoing to determine what led to the fatal stabbing.