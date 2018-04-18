Youth Week 2018 to focus on youth and road safety

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Unlike the previous years, the eleventh edition of the National Youth Week this year is set to encourage behaviour change among young road users to reduce road accidents in Namibia, according to the organisers.

Brian Prince from the National Youth Council (NYC) of Namibia says the overall objective is to contribute to the national and international goals of reducing the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities from road accidents, specifically among young people.

The aim is to mobilise and engage young people in the promotion of good road safety behaviour through awareness creation, sensitise young people about the reality of road accidents in Namibia and the world, and encourage young people to become champions of road safety, as well as to expand stakeholders’ engagement on road safety matters and highlight youth-related concerns.

The event is scheduled to take place at various locations in the Okahandja district from April 25-30. Prince says the target is to mobilise at least 400 participants to attend the official opening, which will consist of 100 young people from the NYC’s national affiliates and youth groups, 100 young people from regional affiliates’ organisations in Okahandja, and 150 schoolchildren and 50 delegates. The programme will include the official opening with a friendly roadblock on April 27 next to Five Rand location, and is targeted to reach out to all road users with emphasis on the age group most at risk, which is young men and women between the ages of 20-35.

During this time, the roadblock will consist of a team of ten members at a time, stakeholder’s information dissemination stalls, a music concert and jumping castle for the children. Activities lined up include sharing information and educating drivers and passengers at a roadblock in Okahandja; community social responsibility – donation of clothing materials and provision of soup to over 400 children at the informal settlement; a prayer service, and a stakeholders’ workshop to map out coordination on reducing road crashes.

“The youth status report conducted shows that many road crashes and fatalities are caused by young people and the effect is on them. It is therefore a wise decision to raise awareness and educate young drivers and commuters so as to reduce road carnage as currently being experienced,” said NYC executive chairperson Mandela Kapere during his meeting with the stakeholders recently.