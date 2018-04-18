Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Commonwealth gold medalists receive heroes welcome NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Commonwealth gold medalists receive heroes welcome April 18, 201800 tweet Commonwealth gold medalists receive heroes welcome RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportTeam SA clinches 40 medals at Commonwealth Games to top African medal tally Features2014 Commonwealth Games: Sports administrators take stock of performance FeaturesBoxer Junias eyes third medal for NamibiaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here eight − six = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25.1 ° C 25.1 ° 25.1 ° 31% 4.6kmh 0%Thu 24 °Fri 24 °Sat 24 °Sun 28 °Mon 28 ° HIV/AIDSIntegration of HIV clinics will de-stigmatise HIV March 22, 20180MP hails SADC PF SRHR, HIV Project March 8, 20180HIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180