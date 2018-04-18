Moria youth take care of the elderly

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Youth from the Moria Congregations of Afrika in Windhoek ploughed back into the community when last Saturday they took care of senior citizens at the Katutura Old Age Home.

On this occasion the youth showed the senior citizens some tender care by washing their feet, massaging their infirm and ageing stiff knees and feet and cutting the hair and nails of the senior grandpas. The grannies were treated to manicures and pedicures. This took place against the background of some spiritual healing through the gospel and songs. As if the word of God was not enough, the senior citizens were ultimately served with a sumptuous lunch.