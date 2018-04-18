Geingob leaves for Commonwealth summit in London

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob, who left for London yesterday, will participate in the Commonwealth Business Forum Summit Round Table with senior business leaders from across the Commonwealth family.

The business forum will address the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 theme ‘Towards a Common Future’, and will focus on six key areas, namely accessing modern financial services, easing the pathway for business and growth, harnessing Commonwealth technology and innovation, creating a new attitude to sustainable business, mobilising an export economy and attracting inward investment.

The business forum will be held across the Guildhall and Mansion House in London and the QEII Conference Centre, Westminster and will be addressed by heads of government, ministers and global business leaders.

Geingob will also partake in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and Commonwealth Summit in London and Windsor.

The meeting and summit have four sub-themes focusing on climate change and its impact, the promotion and protection of democratic principles, including the Commonwealth’s shared vision of democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law.

Presidential press secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari said the summit will also discuss security threats such as terrorism, human trafficking, cybercrime and serious organized crime.

On the margins of the summit, Hengari noted, Geingob will meet with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge who will pay a courtesy visit on the President.

Furthermore, the President will visit technology facilities of the De Beers Group at Maidenhead Berkshire, where he will be holding meetings with its leadership on Saturday.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

The CHOGM is a biennial summit meeting of the head of government from all Commonwealth nations.

The forums offer an opportunity for Commonwealth dialogue and provide a platform for wider debate of some of the key issues and challenges, in advance of discussions by leaders at CHOGM.

For the first time, all of the Commonwealth forums will come together in the same venue on a single day to discuss shared agendas, forge important new partnerships and celebrate common interests.

Every two years the meeting is held in a different member state and is chaired by that nation’s respective prime minister or president, who becomes the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office until the next meeting.