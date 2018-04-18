Cop accused of murder gets bail of N$10,000

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Tsumeb police station commander Chief Inspector Bernhard Nghuulivali who was arrested in February on a charge of murder, was last week on Tuesday granted N$10,000 bail in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged Nghuulivali shot and killed a minor in December, 2017, with a service pistol and fled the scene. The incident happened not far from the Cenored offices.

According to a police source privy to the information it is alleged Nghuulivali’s luck was shortlived after they reviewed CCTV footage from Cenored offices, and his vehicle appeared in footage on the alleged fateful day. Spent cartridges were also found at the scene.

Meanwhile, Oshikoto police regional commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute said he could not comment on whether Nghuulivali will be suspended, as investigations are still ongoing. “Soon we will conduct a suspension hearing, where it will be decided whether to suspend him or not. Hence, I cannot say much because investigations are still underway,” said Shivute.

In December, Shivute did not mince his words when he sent a stern warning to his members to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, vowing that no wrongdoers will be spared. At the time, seven police officers in Oshikoto were arrested on charges of theft and burglary.