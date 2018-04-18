Aus gets 130 flush toilets

Tuulikki Abraham

Aus-Aus settlement received ablution facilities for 130 households in line with the government’s commitment to phase out the colonial-era bucket system still in use in //Kharas Region.

Through the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) the government has undertaken to eradicate bucket toilets in settlements and villages of //Kharas Region. In September 2017, the //Kharas Governor Lucia Basson handed over 80 flush toilets to Aus beneficiaries.

The Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development Derek Klazen last Friday handed over 50 flush toilets to beneficiaries at Aus settlement in !Nami#nus Constituency.

With a population of 1,800 people, a total of 154 toilets will be built in the Aus settlement, which will cost N$3.9 million, while the remaining 24 toilets are expected to be completed before December.

During the handing over of the toilets in Aus, Klazen reminded the contractor Dollar Six Investments that they have failed the government because 24 toilets could not be completed in time for the handover and he instructed them to complete them.

He further stated that in terms of the Social Progression Pillar for the Harambee Prosperity Plan, the deadline for the elimination of the bucket toilets was December 31, 2017. To date only 130 toilets have been completed and 24 toilets are currently behind schedule.

Klazen further stated the handing over of the 130 toilets signified the government’s commitment to phase out the bucket toilets that were constructed for blacks and that with the completion of the flush toilets this will bring a semblance of self-respect and dignity.

He emphasised that the handing over of the 130 completed toilets would not be possible without the assistance of private sector partners, especially Sanlam Namibia that immensely contributed to the elimination of the bucket system countrywide.

He appealed to the private sector to emulate the good deeds of Sanlam Namibia by fulfilling their social responsibilities as good corporate citizens.

He urged the beneficiaries to look after the facilities by taking full ownership and keeping them clean to prevent exposure to diseases.

One of the beneficiaries Christian Stofel displayed his appreciation with joy for receiving the toilets, as they have been using bucket toilets for far too long, applauding the government for a job well done.