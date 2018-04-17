PG to decide on theft of N$556,134

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Prosecutor General is yet to make a pronouncement in the theft case of a security guard, who ran off with more than half-a-million Namibian Dollars last year.

Former security guard, Jonas Simon Mbangu (41) – who allegedly stole more than N$500,000 to provide for his children – is waiting to hear if he will be prosecuted for the crime.

Mbangu yesterday appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Venessa Stanley. During proceedings, the court informed Mbanga who was conducting his own defense, that the PG is yet to pronounce herself on the matter.

The PG would have to decide whether to prosecute Mbangu or transfer the case would to another court.

Prosecutor Marcus Angula told the court the docket would be summarised and forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s office before the office closed yesterday.

Mbangu was arrested in August last year when his employer became suspicious of his disappearance from work on August 14, 2017. According to police reports at the time of his arrest, Mbangu was entrusted to collect money from different business outlets within the vicinity of Otjiwarongo for banking purposes.

It is alleged that Mbangu fled with the money and was headed to the northern part of the country when he got caught. The police allegedly found the company car abandoned in the northern part of Windhoek with Mbangu nowhere in sight.

At the time of his arrest, Mbangu was found in possession of three plastic bags with N$556,134.75 cash. According to the police, Mbangu had only used N$400 of the money that he had stolen, as the rest was recovered.

Though he pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft, Mbangu admitted during his plea that taking the money at the time was wrong.

In his plea explanation, he stated that he got a tip-off about a cheap house that was on sale and he wanted to buy that house for his children.

Appearing in court on bail of N$5,000, Mbangu was informed his case has been postponed to June 28 for the Prosecutor General’s decision.