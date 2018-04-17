Nkurenkuru gears for planned expo

John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru-Nkurenkuru chief executive officer, Petrus Sikongo Sindimba, says a gala dinner is on the cards in preparation for the upcoming Nkurenkuru Expo slated for June 26 to 30.

The gala dinner will be held on April 28 at the International University of Management (IUM) hall.

“We have sent out invitations to various stakeholders, organisations and companies to come and support us and also to our patron (the former president) Hifikepunye Pohamba and to all 14 regional governors. We have received some positive response from some and still waiting for others to respond,” he said. Sindimba has also extended an invitation to people from all walks of life to go and support the gala dinner and expo.

“Our theme is – Nkurenkuru a preferred destin[ation] for investment opportunities. Our patron is yet to confirm attendance,” he said.

“We appreciate the support we received during last year’s gala dinner where we collected N$471,000. We hope for more this time in order for us to prepare a better expo, since this is our second expo,” he said.

Nkurenkuru, which was declared a settlement in 1999 and proclaimed a town in 2006, became the regional capital of Kavango West when the former Kavango Region was split into two, that is, Kavango West and Kavango East regions in 2013.

Only last year did the town host its first trade expo, and it was hailed a success.