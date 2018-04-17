‘Namibia does not recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital’

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Namibia has strongly condemned American President Donald Trump’s decision late last years to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying it is aimed at altering the character, status and demographic composition of the City of Jerusalem.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said such attempts continue to violate the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence.

“We continue to call for the full implementation of all relevant UN Resolutions on Western Sahara and Palestine and reiterate our commitment to the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the Capital of the State of Palestine,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister.

She said this while motivating her ministry’s budget in parliament last week.

Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the world should not only view disarmament through biological, chemical and nuclear weapons, but also through conventional weapons, especially small arms and light weapons that are creating instability in most of developing countries, especially some parts of Africa.

“There is a clear link between crime and the proliferation of small arms that must not be lost,” she said.

“This will be Namibia’s core message when we shall participate at the forthcoming review Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons,” she added.

She noted that it is important that Namibia, as a country, should speak out with one voice on the matter.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said maintenance of peace is an important facet of Namibia’s foreign policy.

“The long and bitter struggle against apartheid colonialism remains a fundamental factor that informs and shapes our foreign policy,” she said.

She said Namibia’s commitment to the inherent right of people’s self-determination and independence influences the country’s foreign policy.

This is why, she said, Namibia would continue to steadfastly speak out against the occupation of Western Sahara and Palestine, because we have lived it, and have felt the dehumanisation that comes with it.