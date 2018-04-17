Murder accused remains in custody

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and mother to his kids will remain in police custody pending the finalisation of investigations into his case.

Erastus Heita, 41, shocked the nation late last year when he allegedly shot his live-in girlfriend in the head with his pistol. Appearing from custody in Windhoek Magistrates’ Court, Katutura, Heita was informed he would remain in custody, as the state has not yet finalised its investigations into the case.

According to the public prosecutor Idda Itembu, DNA results are still outstanding. During the previous court proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that the state had provided 14 instructions to be complied with, however, five of them were yet to be complied with.

Heita is yet to make his wishes to be released on bail known to the court. The prosecution is charging Heita with murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The substantial facts on the charge sheet indicate that Heita unlawfully and intentionally killed 29-year-old Maria Megameno Kamati on October 2 in Otjomuise, Windhoek. Police reports at the time indicated that Heita shot dead the mother of his two children in the head with a 9mm Makarov pistol.

Heita got arrested after he took a taxi to the police station where he surrendered.

Heita has been in police custody since his arrest last October following the court’s refusal to grant him bail due to the seriousness of the offence and prevalence of such cases in Namibia.