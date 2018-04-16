‘Reds’ clinch league title in emphatic fashion …Ghosts ease relegation worries, Santos gone

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Katutura glamour football club African Stars have dethroned Tigers as the MTC Premiership champions.

Bobby Samaria’s brigade came from a goal behind to dispatch the reigning Namibian champions in a three-goal thriller in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, yesterday.

Enterprising attacking midfielder Obrey Amseb was the hero of Star’s victory when he cancelled Image Isaaks’ opener for “Ingwe” with a well-executed free kick to bring the teams on level terms after the reigning champions had taken an early lead.



With the match destined for a stalemate, up popped the diminutive Amseb to complete his brace with another fine strike to send the large crowd into a frenzy. Final score: Stars 2-1 Tigers.

Elsewhere, second placed Black Africa’s slim title aspirations went up in smoke after the four-time former champions were held to an uninspiring 1-all draw by kid brother Eleven Arrows at the Kuisebmond Stadium, Walvis Bay, yesterday.

To worsen matters, the hosts missed a second-half penalty that could have sealed the tie in their favour.

League debutants Young African dusted themselves from Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Eleven Arrows by seeing off troubled Blue Waters 2-1 in a hard-fought match in Walvis Bay.

Ten-man Rundu Chiefs played out a 1-all draw by fellow relegation candidates Young Chiefs in the battle of the chiefs after defender Godfrey Shipunda saw red.

In other action, Mighty Gunners beat Chief Santos 2-1 while Citizens and Orlando Pirates also fashioned out a 1-all stalemate.

The match between Tura Magic and Civics also ended with an identical scoreline (1-1) while UNAM and Life Fighters cancelled each other out in a dull goalless draw to complete the weekend’s league fixtures.

MTC Premiership match results played on Saturday



Tura Magic 0-1 African Stars

Tigers 0-2 Civics

Eleven Arrows 1-0 Young African

Blue Waters 2-3 Black Africa

Mighty Gunners 1-0 Young Chiefs

Citizens 2-1 Life Fighters

UNAM 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Rundu Chiefs 2-2 Chief Santos